PM Trudeau calls Canadian general election for September 20, 2021

  • By Rebel News
  • August 15, 2021
PM Trudeau calls Canadian general election for September 20, 2021
Source: Yaakov Pollak
Remove Ads

Governor General Mary Simon has authorized the dissolution Parliament this morning after a 10 a.m. meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, launching Canada into its 44th general election.

The election will be held on September 20 after a 36 day campaign.

Check out how Rebel News plans to cover the election and help support our journalism by visiting RealReporters.com.

Canadian Election 2021
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Real Reporters
  • By Ezra Levant

Real Reporters

254 Donors
Goal: 500 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.