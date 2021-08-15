PM Trudeau calls Canadian general election for September 20, 2021

Source: Yaakov Pollak

Governor General Mary Simon has authorized the dissolution Parliament this morning after a 10 a.m. meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, launching Canada into its 44th general election.

The election will be held on September 20 after a 36 day campaign.

