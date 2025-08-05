Canada's prison paradox has more staff than inmates

Canada’s federal prison system now employs more staff than it houses inmates, raising questions about efficiency and cost in a system already deemed one of the world’s most expensive.

According to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) figures reported on by Blacklock’s Reporter, over 20,000 employees oversee just 14,837 inmates across 43 federal penitentiaries, with an additional 8,717 parolees on community release.

This imbalance, coupled with a $3.9 billion annual budget, paints a troubling picture of a system struggling to justify its price tag.

“We have an engaged, professional and high-performing workforce that takes pride in changing lives and protecting Canadians,” CSC managers boasted in a Ministerial Transition Binder.

Yet, with a staff-to-inmate ratio of nearly one-to-one, Canada’s prison system stands out as one of the most heavily resourced globally.

“According to Statistics Canada, in 2017-18, it cost $330 per day or $120,571 per year, to keep a federally sentenced individual behind bars. With a staff-to-inmate ratio of 1:1, CSC is among the highest resourced correctional systems in the world,” reads a Correctional Investigator’s 2019 Annual Report.

The report highlighted that nearly 40% of federal facilities employ more full-time staff than they incarcerate. With 16,382 cells nationwide, 1,545 sat empty in 2019, even as daily inmate costs have skyrocketed to a record $436 — a 32% increase since that time.

This escalation prompted the Correctional Investigator to label the system excessively costly, a sentiment echoed by taxpayers questioning the value of such expenditures.

Adding to the financial strain, a 2024 plan to repurpose empty cells as temporary shelters for illegal, high-risk immigrant detainees has tacked on an estimated $16 million annually, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. These “compassionate detention conditions” include daily access to doctors, nurses, and psychologists—services many law-abiding Canadians struggle to access.

The CSC payroll is equally eye-opening, employing 6,000 prison guards, 600 managers, 1,400 parole officers, and 1,035 nurses.

While the Transition Binder touts “positive outcomes for offenders,” critics argue the system’s bloated bureaucracy and underutilized infrastructure demand scrutiny. With nearly one in ten cells empty and costs soaring, Canadians are left wondering: is this an efficient use of public funds?

As Canadians struggle with increasing economic pressures, the federal prison system’s excesses highlight a disconnect between lofty promises and fiscal reality, especially as violent crime proliferates across the nation.

In the face of surging crime rates now 14% higher in Canada than in the United States, the federal prison system's inefficiencies demand scrutiny and reform to re-align fiscal accountability with effective public safety.