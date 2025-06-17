Canada’s Wheel of Privilege spins a bureaucratic black hole

In pursuit of transparency, Rebel News recently filed an access to information request to uncover the origins of the Canadian government’s “Wheel of Privilege and Power,” a diagram featured on the Government of Canada’s website that categorizes individuals by perceived privilege and oppression.

This tool, purportedly designed to address systemic inequities, raises questions about its development, cost, and impact on public policy. What was received in response, however, was a masterclass in bureaucratic evasion.

The request was straightforward enough: provide all documents related to the creation and adoption of the Wheel, including costs and staffing details. To streamline the process, the request even waived duplicate emails. Yet, the government’s reply was anything but forthcoming. Citing a “large volume of records” and potential “interference with operations,” they’ve requested an additional 120 days — that’s four months — to respond.

One must wonder: how many bureaucrats were tasked with crafting this diagram, and what sensitive information are they hiding?

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Wheel, inspired by Sylvia Duckworth’s illustration, was adapted to reflect Canadian “intersectionality” factors like race, gender, and wealth. It’s described as a “starting point” for systemic change through an “equity and anti-racism lens.”

In plain terms, it’s a framework to rank individuals by perceived disadvantage, guiding everything from hiring to policy under the guise of transformative “mental model” shifts.

This isn’t just a graphic — it’s a blueprint for ideological reorientation.

Why are Canadian taxpayers footing the bill for this? How many resources were diverted from pressing priorities to debate privilege hierarchies? The government’s delay tactics only fuel suspicion that something is awry. Are they redacting evidence of excessive spending, or concealing the extent of staff involvement in this initiative?

Transparency is a cornerstone of accountability, yet Canadian taxpayers are repeatedly left in the dark.

The Wheel of Privilege and Power is more than a quirky diagram; it’s a tool reshaping governance. Canadians deserve answers about its creation and cost, not bureaucratic stonewalling.