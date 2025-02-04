Canada seeks new chief medical officer after Tam’s pandemic fumbling

Canada’s chief public health officer and leader of psychological operations for better health, Dr. Theresa Tam, is set to retire in June, bringing an end to her controversial tenure at the helm of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

The job posting for Tam’s replacement notes that the official job title, chief public health officer is supposed to provide leadership, advise government officials, and collaborate internationally to address public health threats, reduce health inequalities, and promote overall well-being. The chief public health officer is also supposed to serve as the government’s primary spokesperson on public health matters.

Initially appointed to the position in 2017, Tam was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic response, which has been riddled with missteps and inconsistencies, leading to widespread confusion and a lack of trust in the agency supposed to lead and reassure the country through uncertain and tumultuous times. True leadership, however, involves clear communication, decisive action, and the ability to instill confidence — qualities that have been sorely lacking in the response.

During a recent panel discussion on Canada's information environment focused on misinformation, Tam predicts the next pandemic will be harder to address due to public distrust that she is directly responsible for.

Theresa Tam, who has never treated patients, leads the Public Health Agency of Canada. During a panel on Canada's information environment focused on misinformation, Tam predicts the next pandemic will be harder to address due to public distrust of new tech like the… pic.twitter.com/ZrRESPQMY1 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 22, 2025

Appearing blissfully unaware of those suffering debilitating reactions as evidenced by the vaccine injury support program being overrun, Tam holds onto the view that the novel injections are "miracles” but notes they still face mounting public distrust.

This, even though she acknowledged in 2021 that the full scope of destruction would not be captured until the novel injections were rolled out to the population at large, Tam failed to mention that the pharmaceutical products were still in phase two and three clinical trials at the time… which did not conclude until the middle of February 2023.

March '21: Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam confirmed that side effects of the novel COVID-19 mRNA shots would not be picked up until the experiment was unleashed onto millions of people



She promoted these injections to children anywayhttps://t.co/Pi3CfkFqWI pic.twitter.com/myYNT2eylG — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 28, 2024

Tam's leadership has been marked by the production of COVID propaganda videos, exploiting festive and joyful occasions like Christmas since 2020, including targeted propaganda videos aimed at children and youth, all at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.

Canada’s public health agency has produced COVID propaganda videos exploiting Christmas since 2020



Recently disclosed government documents reveal the amount of taxpayer-funded bureaucratic salary wastage that went into fine-tuning details and scriptshttps://t.co/1KcokB2yJB pic.twitter.com/mCrp7zeQ9X — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 5, 2024

The abuse and use of taxpayer dollars to manipulate them into compliance was further reinforced with multi-millions pouring from the Liberals into social media campaigns aimed at various demographics to uphold public health messaging around the novel biological products known as COVID-19 vaccines.

From the outset of the pandemic, Tam initially downplayed risks, claiming that COVID-19 posed little threat, initially dismissing human-to-human transmission and inferring that border closures were not only unnecessary but rooted in racism.

Her advice on masks and social distancing has also been riddled with contradictions and bizarre messaging – like meddling in the private lives of Canadians, telling them to wear a mask during intercourse, which led to the ridiculous advice out of British Columbia, to use gloryholes. And who could forget when the so-called ‘experts’ claimed that any random dried-up baby wipe or paper towel could serve as an effective third layer for flimsy two-layer cloth masks? Canadians were supposed to believe that this was all highly scientific, but many were left scratching their heads at the ridiculous recommendations.

And those social distancing guidelines, like the ‘stay-six-feet-apart’ rule, were based conjecture, not scientific rigour – the same as most of the ‘science’ behind public health measures throughout the COVID-19 response.

As the pandemic continued, public health measures like lockdowns and restrictions led to the unprecedented destruction of small businesses, disruptions in children’s development and education, and significant social division. Vaccine mandates contributed to a climate of medical apartheid, while those questioning official narratives were vilified as anti-science.

The social fabric implications, coupled with the lack of consistent guidance, have left Canadians questioning the competence of health leadership and those in positions like Tam, who leaves behind a legacy of fumbling – focusing on sending supplies to China while ignoring expired PPE in our warehouses, with private companies like Home Depot having to swoop in to save the day.

Despite widespread criticism of the agency’s role in managing COVID-19, no formal investigation has occurred.

Canadians want transparency, accountability, and a return to evidence-based decision-making in public health leadership. The question remains: Will Tam’s successor bring the change needed to restore public trust and lead the country with a more logical, science-driven approach to health that respects our chartered rights and personal autonomy, or will they continue to interfere in the lives of Canadians based on conjecture?