Canada's Chief Justice is a narcissist

Even if Chief Justice Richard Wagner could make a seemingly fair and reasoned judgement regarding the Emergencies Act, “everyone would know” he already came in with his mind made up based on his past comments, Ezra said.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff.

Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, holds a very high opinion of himself. Perhaps the most obvious proof of this is a bust of Wagner that has been installed in the court.

Last year, Chief Justice Wagner told the National Post he wasn't aware of who paid for the statue, citing the mystery behind the donor as evidence he is not embroiled in a conflict of interest.

Political strategist David Knight Legg recently took a shot at Canada's top judge, suggesting the lifelike bust should be named “‘Narcissus Canadiannus” as he made the case for Wagner to recuse himself from a Supreme Court hearing on the use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant shared his own thoughts on the chief justice's duties.

“Even though they're humans, they have to be unbiased, and they have to appear to be unbiased,” he said, noting judges shouldn't be making political remarks and then “pretend to be neutral in a hearing.”

But during the Freedom Convoy protest, Justice Wagner “couldn't help himself” from weighing in, Ezra recalled.

At the time, Wagner said the protest was “a small beginning of anarchy,” suggesting “certain people decided to take other citizens hostage, to take the law into their own hands,” and asserted the convoy “must be denounced forcefully ... by all figures of power in the country.”

This led Ezra to wonder “how on earth could he preside over an appeal on those same matters?”

Even if Justice Wagner could make a seemingly fair and reasoned judgement, “everyone would know” he already came in with his mind made up, Ezra said.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-05 19:38:20 -0400 Flag
    Richard Wagner sounds like one of those Roman senators who had busts made of themselves. How vain!