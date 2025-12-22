Canada’s stock market has shrunk by a third since 2010: Fraser Institute

Canada’s public stock market has been steadily hollowed out over the past decade and a half, according to new data tracked by the Fraser Institute.

Since 2010, the number of publicly listed companies in Canada has fallen by 32.7%, meaning hundreds of firms have disappeared from the country’s public markets. At the same time, the pipeline of new companies has nearly dried up. Initial public offerings (IPOs) — a key way businesses raise capital to expand, hire, and innovate — are down 94%.

The result is a market where more companies are leaving than entering. Fewer new firms are going public, while existing ones exit through mergers, privatization, or collapse. Economists describe the trend as a classic sign of a shrinking market.

What remains is increasingly concentrated. A smaller number of large firms now make up a greater share of Canada’s stock market, reducing competition and limiting opportunities for emerging businesses to scale up.

The Fraser Institute notes that this data aligns with broader economic warning signs Canadians already feel: weak business investment, stalled productivity growth, and declining competitiveness compared to other developed countries.

The period of decline overlaps almost entirely with the years Justin Trudeau set Canada’s economic direction, with Mark Carney serving as his chief economic adviser on investment, growth, climate policy, and capital allocation.

Throughout that period, the data shows no sustained recovery. IPO activity did not rebound. The number of listed companies continued to fall. Investment remained sluggish.

Now, with Carney serving as prime minister and advancing his “Green Reset” agenda, the same long-term trends remain visible.

Public stock markets are a key engine of economic growth, allowing companies to expand, create jobs, and raise wages. When those markets contract, the broader economy contracts with them.

According to the Fraser Institute’s data, that contraction has already happened — and the record shows no sign of a turnaround.