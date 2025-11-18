Canadian pork producer pushes back after Health Canada OKs unlabelled lab-grown meat

Health Canada's new regulatory experiment, cellular agriculture, will soon appear in supermarkets. What does this seemingly harmless term actually mean?

Health Canada defines this as cultivated food—including meat, seafood, eggs, and milk—grown from animal cells in a lab without raising live animals. Scientists isolate cells (e.g., muscle fibers from chicken) and grow them in ‘controlled culture conditions’ until the desired tissue forms.

The Department states the grown tissue can be prepared and eaten like any food ingredient (baked, grilled, or fried).

Normally, experimental items like this fall under Canada's novel foods category, requiring a thorough pre-market safety assessment. This framework mandates developers provide detailed data on production, contaminants, allergens, toxins, and nutrition. Health Canada reviews typically take about 410 days.

However, Health Canada quietly released a statement concluding, based on "all available information" and "scientific opinion," that foods from healthy cattle and swine clones and their offspring are as safe as those from traditionally bred animals.

That's a big declaration, prompting questions about how these emerging food technologies are evaluated and how fast they're entering Canada's food system.

Sylvain Charlebois, Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, joined the Food Professor Podcast to break down what’s really behind Health Canada’s labelling discrepancy.

“Over the years that we've seen benefits given to the industry, but when it comes to the till, when it comes to the consumer paying for that food, there's never any obvious financial benefits for the consumer,” he explains.

If you start labelling, you completely change the rules because if clone meat is $10 and regular meat at $10, most people will take the regular meat. But if the cloned meat costs less, $7 or so dollars, my bet is that a lot of people would consider it, but let the people decide; power to the people!

The public is disempowered without proper information. Health Canada's refusal to provide transparent labeling contradicts its claimed commitment to openness and accountability.

Major producers are now resisting. DuBreton, a large Canadian organic pork company, is publicly pressuring Health Canada to permit voluntary labels for cloned meat.

“There is nothing wrong with innovation in food production, but never at the expense of an honest food system,” said CEO Vincent Breton. “Consumers should have the right to decide for themselves whether they want to buy genetically modified foods.”

Cloned meat raises serious moral, ethical, and religious concerns beyond just cost and convenience, demanding greater respect in safety and consumption discussions.

No food shortage justifies replacing real meat with bugs, lab-grown proteins, and synthetic substitutes. This is a coordinated, unnecessary push framed as "climate action" for our own good.