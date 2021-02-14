Canadians deserve to know who's killing oilsands jobs

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science called in to talk about the latest updates in energy and climate change policy.

Here's a bit of what Michelle had to say:

“If you recall... Ecojustice is the group that tried to shut us down and have us fined thousands of dollars and thrown in jail for our billboards. “So yeah, they're real defenders of the freedom of speech... they think that the issue is biased, and you know, it may be biased but actually the ‘tars sands’ campaign was biased. “So you know, I wrote down some figures here that in the 2009 oil sands developers' group forecast, that there would be between 2010 and 2035, the oil sands would go from generating 75,000 jobs to 905,000 jobs. Almost a million jobs. And that it would generate $2.1 trillion in economic stimulus for Canada and provide hundreds of billions of dollars in tax revenue. “...I think that the people in Alberta and Canada deserve to know who was behind these anti-Alberta campaigns.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

