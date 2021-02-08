“Canadians have a right to not be detained” | Keean Bexte on mandatory quarantine for travellers

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies was joined by Alberta-based Rebel reporter Keean Bexte to discuss his story about a woman in Calgary who was forced into quarantine in one of the federal government's COVID-19 hotel/jails.

No matter what you call it, Canadians are being held against their will by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government — ironic, coming from a government that touts itself as being transparent.

Keean told David that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants Canadians the freedom of movement and to not be detained by their government for doing so:

Canadians have a right not to be detained unreasonably if they haven't broken any laws and these Canadians [that are being detained] haven't broken any laws — at least not in any way that the Government of Canada is able to demonstrate. Canadians have an inherent right to return to this country, to leave this country or to stay in this country. Those rights are something that are given to us so that the government can't overstep their bounds, and you know, send away voters that they don't like or stop voters from coming back into the country... There's a whole bunch of reasons for why we have mobility rights and the underlying facts of them are that the government has no right to interfere with them. That includes Justin Trudeau.

