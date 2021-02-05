Walmart kicks out disabled customer, COVID airport quarantine

Have you noticed that some hotels in certain Canadian cities are looking a little ominous these days? Well, with good reason: some properties are now apparently doing business as quarantine facilities for Canadians flying back to Canada. And what’s the deal with that? Keean Bexte shall explain all.

Meet Alex Lytwyn of Dauphin, Manitoba. Alex is afflicted with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. As such, he cannot wear a mask and he has a bona fide medical exemption. So when he went to Walmart to buy a box of chocolates, incredibly, Alex was frogmarched out by heartless security guards. Just wait ‘til you hear what Tamara Ugolini has to say about this egregious incident.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about a shopping spree like no other in Toronto recently when anti-lockdown crusader Chris Sky led dozens of mask-less people into three shops, much to the chagrin of management, security, and even the police. It was, in a word, hilarious. And they got away with it – well, mostly.