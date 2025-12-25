Candice Malcolm calls for tougher Conservative stance on immigration ahead of 2026

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant was joined by Candice Malcolm, founder of True North and Juno News, to discuss the future of immigration in Canada as the country looks toward 2026.

Malcolm argued that the Liberal government has relied heavily on increased immigration as a solution to a wide range of national challenges, often without sufficient verification measures and frequently at taxpayers’ expense.

“In the last ten years, we’ve just seen the absolute consequences of complete open-door immigration,” she said. “I think Canada has a real problem, and I think it’s very obvious to everybody that we don’t really have any shared values anymore.”

Malcolm also said she would like to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre adopt a stronger position on key issues facing the country, particularly immigration.

“I think he needs to be bolder, and I wish that immigration was one of those issues that he would take on,” she said. “I think Poilievre does need to wake up on the immigration issue.”