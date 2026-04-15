Carney sidesteps question on Poilievre resignation after spate of floor crossings

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a reporter asking Mark Carney if he would resign if he were Pierre Poilievre in light of recent floor crossings and byelection results.

The journalist posed the question to Carney on Tuesday morning after the Liberals secured a majority in the House of Commons through three byelection victories the evening prior.

"If you were Mr. Poilievre, would you quit today?” the reporter asked. Carney responded by calling it an “unfair question,” laughing a bit, and saying he couldn’t “look into the heart of Mr. Poilievre.” He added that he respects Poilievre — and other party leaders — as a parliamentarian and looks forward to working with him and others to advance Canadians’ interests.

Lise condemned the reporter's question, noting members of the mainstream media don't ask Poilievre if he thinks that Carney should resign.

"Why is the mainstream media not demanding that Mark Carney resign? And then why do they not ask Pierre Poilievre if he thinks that Mark Carney should turn himself in to CSIS? Like why are they not asking similar questions?" she said.

Sheila also chimed in and criticized the journalist for biased reporting. "What a crazy question, why aren't you asking Mark Carney if he should resign from his numerous conflicts of interest with Brookfield?" she said.

Conservatives suffered double-digit losses in the Toronto ridings of University—Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest on Monday, while the Liberals narrowly held on in Terrebonne to reach a 174-seat majority.