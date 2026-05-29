Carney spends outrageous $195K on airplane meals

“The guy who keeps promising to spend less just spent more than the guy who's famous for spending too much,” remarked Franco Terrazzano on Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation was fired up over the exorbitant food bill racked up by Prime Minister Mark Carney and his entourage, slamming the prime minister for exceeding the excess of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

“In 2024, Trudeau goes to Italy — Trudeau and his entourage spent $43,000 on airplane food,” Franco said. “Carney spent twice as much on airplane food just one year later.”

Reciting the luxurious items on the in-flight menu, Franco explained how on three international trips, Prime Minister Carney had billed taxpayers $195,000 for airplane food.

Doing the math, Ezra estimated the jaw-dropping numbers could amount to nearly $5,000 per person — a cost that far exceeds food prices on high-end first-class commercial airlines.

“I don't know how you even do that,” said a stunned Ezra.

“You are getting gourmet, multi-meal menu options for lunch, for dinner, even breakfast — some of these breakfast expenses, they're crazy,” Franco replied, citing documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“You're talking about thousands of dollars an hour is what they're chomping through when it comes to airplane food,” he continued, describing the behaviour as “complete disdain” for taxpayers.

“In three trips, Carney spent more on airplane food than what the average Canadian family will spend on groceries in a decade.”