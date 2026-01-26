Carney stumbles as he tries to define what makes Canada thrive

“Canada doesn't live because of the United States,” Mark Carney said, rebuffing assertions from U.S. President Donald Trump. “Canada thrives because we are Canadian,” the prime minister followed up.

Carney's unclear statement drew parallels to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, when he struggled to define what makes Canadians unique — only to suggest Canadians “most easily” define themselves by saying “we are not American.”

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie, along with guests Tamara Lich and Rod Giltaca, lambasted the prime minister for his lame answer and his inability to strengthen ties with Canada's closest neighbour.

“I know it's very fashionable in certain circles to be anti-Trump and to embrace Trump Derangement Syndrome, but the president is right: we do depend on the U.S.,” David said. “Militarily, this has been the reason we've been so delinquent on spending on our military; we know if Canada were ever to be invaded by anyone, who would come to our defence? Well, it would be the United States of America.”

Rod Giltaca, CEO of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, called Carney's words “meaningless,” adding it's a strategy deployed by the PM to “keep confusing the 'Elbows Up' crowd.”

Rod also touched on his own personal decline in patriotism over the last decade, wish was ushered in by Trudeau branding Canada as the first post-national state.

Anti-American sentiments have been building in the country, he said, “and all of it is made possible by the blanket of protection provided to us by the Americans for the last 40 years.”

Canada poses a “strategic liability” to the U.S., the CCFR CEO continued, noting the Americans would not allow an adversary to invade their northern neighbours.

For many Liberals, Trump “is obviously Mussolini or Hitler,” Rod said, adding many also hold the view that “we're better than the Americans anyway,” which leads to these same people questioning why Canada needs its alliance with the U.S.

“You need the states for your economy; you need the states for your military defence; you need the states for a lot of different things, and no partnership or collection of partnerships is going to replace that relationship,” he said.

