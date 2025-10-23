Carney's Cape Breton gun grab confiscates 30 firearms

Cape Breton's gun confiscation program is failing, with only 30 firearms seized in two weeks. Federal documents obtained by GunBlog reveal the Liberals initially funded Cape Breton police ($103,013) through March 2026 to confiscate legal firearms.

The firearms amnesty program, extended twice, now runs until October 2026, with citizens holding onto their firearms until legally mandated to surrender them.

Rick Igercich, president of Canada’s National Firearms Association, explains the endless amnesty, the failing "buyback," and why the Liberal war on hunters and sport shooters is politically motivated, not about public safety.

Mark Carney defends the failed Liberal gun buyback, saying it will be “reinvigorated” with clear goals, monthly tracking, and accountability.



The PM claims he and his team are committed to action, not announcements, and promises results this time. pic.twitter.com/c0zUqjhnXy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2025

The delay comes after a failed pilot project in Prince Edward Island, where the confiscation plan was deemed a logistical and political disaster by Liberal insiders.

These are the same guns Trudeau banned in 2020 as too dangerous for civilians. If so, why have they remained safely in private gun safes for over five years?

As discussed last night on The Gunn Show, Cape Breton’s police chief and his brother-in-law initiated the confiscation without consulting 160 officers, leading to a "mess."

With over $100 million spent on the initiative, it lacks a clear plan, faces significant opposition from individuals, provinces, and police, and has few known participants.

This "classic Liberal move" raises questions about fairness and budget allocation for the billion-dollar “buyback” scheme.

Peel Regional Police: "Nearly all of the firearms that are used in carjackings and home invasions are illegal firearms that are illegally smuggled through the US."

And yet Justin Trudeau wants to take guns away from law-abiding Canadians?https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/z8Kqw0M2ny — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 23, 2024

While the Liberals capped payouts to incentivize compliance, many gun owners, representing approximately 26% of Canadian households, refuse on principle.

"Prohibited firearms" owners are increasingly unwilling to join a "buyback" program, viewing confiscation as wasteful and ineffective against gang-related gun crime.

Internal Liberal Party conflict, possibly due to Natalie Provost's anger over the SKS rifle not being banned, might be impacting the program and threatening Quebec support.

Gun clubs haven't reported any turn-ins, and people are being misled into believing they must comply. In addition, the Liberals are withholding statistics and extending the amnesty, likely to boost numbers.