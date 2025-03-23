WATCH: Carney's 'net-zero' obsession will cost Canadians dearly

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre praised Premier Danielle Smith as "very reasonable" with her list of demands for the next Prime Minister.

He immediately attacked Mark Carney as a "pretender" of sorts with his "weasel words," suggesting the Liberal leader was not truthful in his leadership bid. "He [Carney] suddenly, 30 days before an election, changed his entire radical net-zero, keep it in the ground ideology," Poilievre told reporters Friday.

"A fourth liberal term will be exactly like the previous three. It has been the lost Liberal decade."

Chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid points out the Liberal leader's obsession with "net-zero" is evident in his book Values, a green manifesto.

"He's not hiding his radical extremism," she claimed. "He published an enormously thick book about it."

Carney met with Smith on Thursday, despite promising to maintain a production cap on oil and gas. That angered Poilievre. "I can't even believe he would have the audacity to show up in Edmonton," he said, noting Carney opposed the Northern Gateway pipeline while his company purchased pipelines in the Middle East.

"That pipeline would have created jobs for Edmontonians," he said. "It would have been a boom for northern Alberta."