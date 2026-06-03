Carney's new antisemitism committee is stacked with antisemites

Mark Carney delivered a speech about antisemitism this week inside a left-wing Toronto synagogue, with reporters like Rebel News' David Menzies kept out.

What he said was familiar enough — antisemitic shootings at Jewish schools, firebombs thrown at synagogues, Jewish students driven from university campuses.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra walked through Carney's speech in full, noting the prime minister named the problem, quoted the statistics, and even briefly sounded like a man who intended to do something about it.

The speech culminated in the announcement of a new advisory committee, something that showed viewers Carney's true intention.

Despite discussing the problems, the new committee will have a broader focus, as evident by its name: the Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion.

Its mandate is not specifically antisemitism — it covers racism and hate “in all their forms,” folding in Islamophobia, transphobia, and other categories.

But the body tasked with tackling antisemitism in Canada includes just one member who is Jewish, Liberal Senator Mark Gold.

The rest have no particular connection to the Jewish community or to the fight against antisemitism. In fact, two of them, Ezra argued, have an active connection to the other side.

The first is Omar Alghabra, a former Liberal cabinet minister who, as head of the Canadian Arab Federation, lobbied the federal government to decriminalize Hamas and Hezbollah.

His organization's government funding was cut after courts found it was reasonable to describe the group as antisemitic.

The second is Aish Nanda, an Edmonton lawyer whose practice has included representing Islamist extremists. In 2024, Nanda went to court to prevent the University of Alberta from clearing a pro-Hamas encampment from campus — the same kind of encampment Carney specifically named in his speech as an example of antisemitic intimidation targeting Jewish students.

“He put on the panel the lawyer for the antisemitic encampments,” Ezra said, “and the MP who loves to hang out with Holocaust deniers. That's who Carney is putting on the antisemitism panel — people who practice and promote it.”

Carney never used the word “Zionism” in his speech, Ezra pointed out, noting that the omission is deliberate: attacking Zionism has become the preferred method of antisemites who want to avoid the label.

Toronto city councillor Mike Cole, who has been fighting what he describes as a foreign-funded criminal harassment campaign against Toronto's Jewish community, appealed publicly for federal help. He said the RCMP considers it a local matter, the province considers it a local matter, and the federal government won't engage.

Carney's answer to all of it is more studying; more data collection; more alignment.

As Ezra argued, it's more legislation that will ultimately be used not against those targeting Jews, but against anyone accused of Islamophobia.

“Personnel is policy,” Ezra said. “And the personnel here tells you everything you need to know.”