CBC fails in reporting on B.C. transgender killer: Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

On Wednesday's live stream, Juno News' Manager Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa discussed how CBC is failing in its coverage of the horrific mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Tuesday that left nine people dead and over two dozen injured.

The public broadcaster has faced backlash online after seemingly refusing to discuss the shooter's transgender background and history of mental illness.

"They're really bending themselves into pretzels avoiding talking about this guy," said Dzsurdzsa. "When you listen to that clip, that CBC presenter she says, you know, 'what happened?' who did it? why did this happen?'" he continued.

"Now if you take a first year journalism course, you're pretty much told that the first questions your journalism should answer are the five big ones, what, why, where, who, and how. And it seems like the CBC doesn't even want to answer these questions," he added.

Dzsurdzsa went on: "I honestly don't understand how anyone can look at that, any person who is interested in the truth, and sees the CBC as a reliable source of information."

Jeese Strang killed two family members at a private residence before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. local time. He fired indiscriminately, killing seven more inside the school.

Total fatalities reached 9, with 27 people injured and transported to hospitals. The incident is one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings.