CBC President Catherine Tait refuses to commit to rejecting bonus or severance payouts

CBC President & CEO Catherine Tait is facing calls to reject any taxpayer-funded bonuses or severance payouts as her term at the state broadcaster nears its end in January 2025.

Tait is fresh off a scandal wherein she double dipped on her trip to the Paris Olympics this summer. She charged $6000 in expenses to the taxpayer while on vacation in France.

During today’s House of Commons Heritage Committee meeting, Conservative MP Damien Kurek directly asked Tait to commit to forgoing any additional payouts upon her exit from the CBC.

“Will you commit today that you will not take a severance package or bonuses for the last two fiscal years?” Tait sidestepped the question, calling it a "personal matter."

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani said Tait's excesses are amplifying the "big beautiful growing movement to defund

the CBC."

Tait’s salary is between $422,000 and $497,000 a year, more than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s, who earns $406,200.

This year alone, $18.4 million in bonuses is set to be distributed, adding to the staggering $132 million that has gone to bonuses since 2015.

Evidence offered at today's committee hearing was that CBC altered key performance indicators to ensure execs always qualify for bonuses, no matter how poorly the network does.

Those qualifying for CBC bonuses doubled under the Liberal government.

A recent Leger poll commissioned by the CTF shows 69% of Canadians oppose these handouts, underscoring how unpopular these payouts are with the public.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation found that CBC’s seven senior executives collectively raked in a total compensation of nearly $3.8 million in 2023, averaging over $540,000 each.