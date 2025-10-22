Censorship Queen pressured Coalition to DROP inquiry into her powers

Controversial eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant privately pressured the Coalition to abandon a Senate inquiry into her sweeping powers, in an extraordinary five-page letter that has only now been made public.

The unelected bureaucrat, who earns $457,844 a year, wrote directly to shadow communications minister Melissa McIntosh on August 29, 2025, as scrutiny over her influence continued to mount. The document, published by Sky News under freedom of information laws, was also sent to Opposition Leader Sussan Ley and shadow treasurer Ted O’Brien.

Inman-Grant referenced two Coalition press releases from July 29 and 30 titled “Has the eSafety Commissioner Gone Too Far?” and “Albanese Government’s YouTube U-turn”, saying: “I have tried to address the majority of the concerns in your press releases, but want to offer a full briefing for you and your staff, should you wish.”

“Like other statutory positions… the position of eSafety Commissioner (appropriately) is not an elected one,” she wrote. “My roles and functions are set out in the Online Safety Act 2021 (OSA), and I am accountable to the Australian Parliament through various means. My decisions are also reviewable by the Administrative Review Tribunal, the Federal Court of Australia, and the Commonwealth Ombudsman.”

Inman-Grant used much of the letter to remind McIntosh that the eSafety role had been supported by previous Coalition governments, and sought to allay fears surrounding the controversial Search Engine Services (SES) Code.

"We are not monitoring the Australian populace."



She claimed users would not be forced to log in to search engines and said she had no involvement in drafting or enforcing the code, though she acknowledged she could reject a code and create an enforceable industry standard.

“My role is to assess the codes against relevant statutory requirements, including the requirement that they provide appropriate community safeguards,” she wrote. “If I am satisfied that the statutory test is met, I can register a Code.”

McIntosh had accused Inman-Grant of “taking the eSafety Commissioner's power to a new level which needs to be scrutinised”, arguing the measures risk infringing privacy and free expression.

The eSafety chief’s office has faced mounting criticism in recent years, including over leaked 2022 emails linking her to efforts to “sideline” Donald Trump, and a $66,000 taxpayer-funded payout following a failed court case against X Corp and activist “Billboard Chris” Elston.

Despite the controversies, the unpopular Inman-Grant maintains that her office remains transparent and accountable. She was recently ranked the third most culturally powerful person in Australia by the Australian Financial Review.