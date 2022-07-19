Christine Anderson on the Dutch Farmers' Rebellion and Europe's impact on the world

Recently, in the Netherlands, several farmers rebelled to challenge new regulations on nitrogen and carbon emissions imposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

A contributor to the World Economic Forum's 2030 agenda, Mark Rutte does not seem to care about the immense collateral damage this will have on farmers' lives and production. Farmers from Germany and Italy also stood up to show their support.

Christine Anderson, member of the European Parliament for Germany, speaks in this report to give her vision of things and also to discuss the issues in Europe that could come to cause major impacts in many countries around the world.