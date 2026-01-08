The Freeland-Ukraine revolving door is a tale of conflicts and cronyism

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's deep political entanglements are hard to ignore as she makes a (now swift) exit from Canadian politics, preparing for her shiny new position with the Ukrainian government.

Freeland will step down as a sitting MP by Friday, only after accepting the controversial role of economic advisor for a foreign nation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In reality, this is a saga that’s been brewing for years.

Archived videos from 2015 provide much-needed context to Freeland's new gig. In one Toronto town hall clip, moderated by Liberal MP Arif Virani, Freeland urges Canadians to "get over Ukraine fatigue." She candidly admits corruption is rampant in Ukraine and that economic reforms are "painful and unpopular," yet praises the government as "the best they've ever had."

She even floats the idea of outsourcing Ukraine's Supreme Court to foreign judges, including Ukrainian-Canadians, to "break the chain of corruption." Imagine that — a future Canadian finance minister casually suggesting a sovereign nation's judiciary be handed over to outsiders.

In another video from the same series, Freeland gets even more explicit about her politics, boasting about being a "strong voice inside the Liberal caucus on Ukraine," insisting she speaks with the party's full backing. Framing Ukraine as a core Canadian national interest, she dismisses Conservatives and attacks the NDP, urging Ukrainian-Canadians to rally behind the Liberals.

This advocacy came almost a full decade before Freeland would oversee billions in Canadian aid flowing to Kyiv.

Fast-forward to today, and Freeland presided over record deficits and skyrocketing national debt here at home. She authorized the unprecedented freezing of Canadians' bank accounts during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests for their political dissent. Meanwhile, she funnelled over $22 billion in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, later becoming Canada's special envoy for its reconstruction. Now, as she bows out of cabinet, she's set to advise Zelenskyy directly.

Adding to the Liberal spin that’s ensuing, it’s important to mention that it was only after media inquiries were sent that she clarified the role is unpaid and announced her subsequent MP resignation.

Coupled with a lacklustre response from the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, a few central issues remain: Can sitting MPs hold advisory roles with foreign governments? What disclosures are required? Do these raise risks of improper influence?

Though the office was evasive and hid behind confidentiality and case-by-case advice, they doubled down on procedural dodges during a follow-up and declined to label Freeland's situation a conflict. Canadians are told this is all normal — that aggressive advocacy for a foreign state, directing massive aid, and sliding into an advisory role is just "virtuous solidarity."

Even ‘elbow’s up’ Prime Minister Mark Carney echoes this, claiming Ukraine's fight for freedom and democracy is also Canada’s. But if that's true, why are Canadian priorities – a crumbling economy, housing crisis, and ballooning debt — being sacrificed at the altar of foreign aid?

It reeks of swampy, globalist cronyism, where insiders leverage connections while everyday taxpayers foot the bill.