BEAUTIFUL & BRAVE: The reason Clementine Ford has ditched Gaza flotilla

Prominent left-wing activist cites logistical concerns but the contradictions are astounding.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Outspoken activist Clementine Ford announced she would no longer be joining a planned flotilla to Gaza, citing what “practical concerns” about the journey.

Ford said her decision came down to personal circumstances, explaining, “my heart remains with them but because I’m a single mother I have some logistical obstacles that just pragmatically make it very difficult for me to go in a time where… there’s no guarantee that I’ll be able to come home.”

In her original remarks, she had struck a far more defiant tone, declaring, “I was prepared to go to Israeli prison, to be honest, welcoming the chance to tell them what I think of them to their face.”

That contrast raises obvious questions. On one hand, she appeared willing to enter a volatile conflict zone and risk detention overseas. On the other, she now points to uncertainty around travel and fuel costs as the decisive factor preventing her from going.

Despite withdrawing from the flotilla, Ford insists she is not stepping away from activism altogether. “I’m not giving up and I’m not abandoning the flotilla,” she said, adding that she believes “there is always something that people can do.”

Her alternative plan is a month-long protest closer to home. Ford announced she will walk from Melbourne to Canberra, a journey she says will take around 30 days, in what she describes as a “political walk”.

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Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

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