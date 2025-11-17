Climate Crusaders Fortify Venue, Activists Storm the UN’s Climate Conference in Belém

Environmentalists adore a good climate march right up until the march comes for them and blows up their big annual climate party. And that is exactly what unfolded here in Belém, Brazil at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The UN’s 30th “Conference of the Parties”—the COP30 they love lecturing us about—is where bureaucrats gather to decide that you need a low-flow showerhead, you need higher carbon taxes, you need industrial carbon taxes on top of that, and you must never touch a plastic straw again. All while they enjoy their air-conditioned luxury tents, private security, and motorcades.

They’ve turned this place into a fortress.

Earlier this week, Indigenous activists broke into the conference grounds and caused enough chaos to send UN organizers into a full-blown panic. Now the area is swarming with riot police, military police, and regular police. There are ambulances, fire trucks, helicopters, and if you dare put a drone in the air, they’ll shoot it down. That’s how locked down this place is.

This, from the same people who insist that “no one is illegal” and that borders shouldn’t exist because of “climate migration” whatever that’s supposed to mean. They hate walls… until they need one.

They viciously despise President Donald Trump for enforcing borders, yet here they are hiding behind barricaded, keeping out their own activists and keeping out independent journalists like me. Why? Because the only thing they fear more than their base revolting is someone telling the truth about what’s actually happening inside this conference.

But their fences, their checkpoints, and their military lockdown won’t stop me.

I’m here to expose the hypocrisy of the UN climate elite and I’ll bring you every update from the ground in Belém as it happens.

To see all of our reports and to support independent journalism that actually shows you the other side of the story, go to RebelUN.com.