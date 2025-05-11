WARNING: Communism’s Rise in Canada Echoes Venezuela’s Fall

Venezuelan PR specialist Alessandra Polga, who fled communism, warns about the increasing appeal of socialism and communism to young Canadians and the West.

A 2023 Fraser Institute survey showed 50% of Canadian youth (18-24) favor socialism, a trend Polga views with alarm. Speaking at the Canada Strong and Free event, she shared her distressing experiences and apprehension about Canada's changing ideology, cautioning against the poverty and oppression inherent in such systems.

“After being kidnapped and escaping, I came to Canada to find a safe place for my family,” Polga recounted. Yet, she’s alarmed by “the increasing tendency of some political influence here in Canada that brings me some déjà vu about how everything started in Venezuela.”

She argues that communist and socialist ideologies “never work,” pointing to Venezuela’s economic collapse and over 2,000 political prisoners. “They want everyone equal, but equal down,” she said. “It’s not freedom. They fool everyone.”

My friend who escaped communist hell in Venezuela educates some clueless students.



One of them can be heard saying "revolution is inevitable."



These kids have been absolutely brainwashed.

Polga is particularly troubled by the romanticization of these ideologies on Canadian campuses.

“They have a fantasy point of view,” she noted, citing the case of María Oropeza, jailed in Venezuela for an Instagram post. “You are not free. If you go against the government, you will confront the consequences.”

She warns that Canada risks similar control, with media and narratives increasingly manipulated. “It’s happening recently here in Canada, and I don’t understand why they don’t talk with the victims.”

Blaming academia, Polga stated, “They insert their activists as teachers and professors and start the machine of brainwashing the new generation.” She urges parents to counter this by instilling civic values at home. “Common sense has to start first at home,” she emphasized, cautioning against blind trust in schools.

Polga’s message is clear: Canada must heed the lessons of Venezuela’s collapse to protect its freedoms.