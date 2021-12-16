Conflict of interest? Dr. Kieran Moore's Pfizer Ties

Does Ontario’s chief medical officer of health (CMOH), Kieran Moore, and his ties with vaccine manufacturer Pfizer influence the province-wide vaccine mandates he’s providing directive on? Including his spewing of segregationist language of vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals that borders on hate speech.

Trained in community, family and emergency medicine, public health bureaucrat Dr. Kieran Moore served as the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington from 2011 to 2021.

That was until June 26, 2021, when he was appointed as Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Since his appointment, Dr. Moore has continued to push modeling predictions that, according to the Hierarchy of Evidence, rate as the lowest quality of evidence with a high risk of bias.

And it makes one wonder why?

Well, perhaps there’s a conflict of interest that Kieran Moore himself disclosed. As early as 2018, Dr. Kieran Moore has been leading a national initiative, a multidisciplinary research network, the $4-million Pan-Canadian Research Network on Lyme Disease.

A few weeks before Kieran Moore’s appointment as the CMOH, the Kingstonist quoted him as saying that Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington may be the site for an international vaccine trial in the coming year.

If we look at this Pfizer press release dated July 19, 2021, “VLA15 is the only active Lyme disease vaccine candidate in clinical development.” VLA15 is the Lyme disease vaccine candidate being produced by Valneva, a specialty vaccine company in partnership with Pfizer.

Prior to this, on March 12, 2021, Dr. Kieran Moore was a panelist for a slideshow presentation called Changing the Way We Work that focused on COVID vaccine questions and the vaccine rollout for family physicians.

In that presentation, and further noted on slide eight, Dr. Moore declares that he is the principle investigator for the Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network, and that he is on the advisory board of Pfizer for their Lyme Disease North American strategy.

I reached out to Dr. Moore to inquire about his title on the Pfizer Lyme Disease Advisory Board.

I also wanted to know what is the total monetary value of employment, research grants, and/or consultation funding and fees charged that he has received from Pfizer since March 2020?

How does his employment, research, grants, and consultation funding and fees etc. affect his ability to provide unbiased and balanced reports to the Ontario government, and subsequently to government-funded media outlets?

Has he, or any company or consulting firm that he is associated with benefited financially or professionally since lockdowns began in March 2020? If so, how and to what extent, monetarily or otherwise?

All of the above, in addition to his nearly 30 per cent raise in 2020 where he made an astronomical $412,637 and change. During a year when an unprecedented amount of Ontarians, those already making the least, experienced record job loss that furthers the divide between the rich and the poor, Dr. Kieran Moore gets richer.

As it goes with unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats who appear to have capitalized on pandemic response, Dr. Kieran Moore didn’t respond to my request.

