Conservative immigration critic slams Liberals for breaking Canada's immigration system

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Conservative Shadow Minister for Immigration Michelle Rempel Garner discussed how years of mass immigration under the Liberal government have harmed Canadians across the country.

Rempel Garner spoke to Ezra after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that a provincial referendum on immigration will be held in October of this year.

The referendum will include questions focused on increasing provincial control over immigration levels, prioritizing economic migration, limiting access to social services for non-permanent residents, and related measures.

📢 Conservative Immigration Critic Michelle Rempel Garner slams the Liberals' broken immigration system:



"Why are we allowing non-citizens who've been convicted of serious crimes in Canada to avoid deportation — because they're getting more lenient sentences by judges by virtue… pic.twitter.com/MiygyWrWFA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 24, 2026

"It's been incredibly frustrating to watch the Liberals completely ruin Canada's immigration system for everybody, for Canadians, for people who want to come to Canada and build a better life and play by the rules," Rempel Garner said.

"They brought too many people in too fast for housing, health care, and jobs to keep up. That's just the reality. And it's not just Premier Smith that is expressing concerns about that fact, it's premiers of all political stripes across the country," the Conservative MP continued.

.@MichelleRempel rips into the Liberals' failure to enforce immigration laws, warning Canada will have "a massive level of problems" if millions of temporary residents aren't removed after their permits expire. pic.twitter.com/iBHRAD48cn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 23, 2026

The Parliamentary Budget Officer has forecasted that costs for the Interim Federal Health Program could climb to $1.5 billion per year by 2028-29 due to expanded coverage for asylum seekers.

The Conservative motion introduced this week proposes limiting supplementary health benefits for rejected claimants to emergency care only, alongside faster deportations for foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes, to better protect taxpayer resources.

Fraudulent asylum seekers currently have access to many supplementary benefits that Canadians do not, including dental care and vision care.