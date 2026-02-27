Conservatives concerned over 'hardening' of attitudes towards immigration

The Conservative immigration critic said she's worried about the hardening views many Canadians are taking towards immigration, spurred on by Liberal mismanagement.

“This is why I and my Conservative colleagues have been putting forward common-sense proposals to restore order and fairness back into the system,” Michelle Rempel Garner said, while calling for Prime Minister Mark Carney to fire Immigration Minister Lena Diab.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the Conservatives demand for a new minister to oversee the immigration file and the impact mass migration is having on Canada.

“She's the seventh minister to take over this massive file in seven years,” Tamara noted of Immigration Minister Diab. “They've all been a failure because nothing's changed,” she said, pointing to the massive post-pandemic jump in immigration numbers.

“Those numbers dwarf historical averages,” she said.

Canada's immigration system has been “bunged up” by temporary foreign workers from India, preventing real refugees like persecuted Christians in Nigeria from properly seeking refugee status, said Sheila.

“They can't get here and get their claims processed even though they're being sponsored by churches because the system is bunged up by these fraudulent claims of Tim Hortons workers from the Indian subcontinent who come here on a temporary foreign worker visa and they get here and then claim asylum.”

This leads to the “people who actually need our help” being unable to get it, Sheila added.