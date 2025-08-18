Conservatives demand inquiry into ‘appalling’ repatriation costs for Canadian ISIS brides

Conservatives are demanding an immediate inquiry into the government's "appalling" spending on Canadian ISIS women returning from Syria, according to Global News. Tory MPs formalized this request in a letter on Friday, urging MPs to convene without delay.

Declassified documents show Ottawa spent over $170,000 on eight ISIS brides and their children who returned to Canada from Syria in 2022-2023.

Expense reports released under the Access to Information Act showed business class flights, stays at a Marriott hotel, room service, junk food and alcohol.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the Liberal government for misusing taxpayer money to reward those who betrayed Canada.

Canadian women from B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec travelled to Iraq and Syria to live under ISIS. After ISIS fell, Ottawa agreed to repatriate them and their children to Canada.

Families of women detained in Kurdish-run camps sued for their return, arguing a lack of evidence tying them to ISIS.

Poilievre, however, believes the women should repay the full cost of their repatriation to Canada, as they chose to join and marry into a terrorist network.

Documents reveal expenses for families and government staff included a $95 wine tab, $24 sandwiches, chips, chocolate bars, Timbits, and a $2,800 catering fee for a banquet.

Conservative public safety committee members criticized the Liberal government for spending $170,000 to repatriate alleged ISIS terrorists, calling the lavish expense "appalling" given the struggles of Canadians with food insecurity and housing costs.

A meeting needs agreement from at least two parties. The committee includes five Liberal, four Conservative, and one Bloc Québécois MP.

If Liberals oppose, the meeting to scrutinize the Liberal government won't happen.

Global Affairs Canada declined to disclose the full costs of repatriating Canadian women and children two years ago, citing coverage of “immediate costs” for their “safe return and well-being.”