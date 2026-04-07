Controversial Toronto cop 'Officer Bubbles' still policing protests

Longtime Toronto police officer Adam Josephs was spotted on the scene doing crowd control this past weekend at the weekly pro- and anti-Israel demonstrations that take place at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard.

Josephs first made headlines back in 2010 when he was given the nickname “Officer Bubbles” after arresting a female protester during the G20 summit who was using a toy to blow bubbles in his direction.

Since then, the notorious Toronto cop has had several encounters with Rebel News's David Menzies — including being involved in the unlawful detention of the reporter.

Despite his involvement in questionable policing decisions during public demonstrations, Josephs was on crowd control duty when he was spotted by David, who wondered why Chief Myron Demkiw would keep send this controversial officer back into the fray.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the latest encounter between Officer Bubbles and Rebel's Mission Specialist.

Sheila called the decision to keep Josephs on frontline duties “inexplicable” after causing the city of be sued, adding she doesn't understand why Chief Demkiw hasn't intervened.

“He's the guy actually escorting Hamas protesters through the Jewish neighbourhood — and then he warns a Jewish resident not to tell him how to do his job,” she said. “He's like the parade marshal of these looney toons.”

Josephs has “no ability to refrain from making himself look like an unhinged lunatic,” Tamara said of the officer's choice to verbally reprimand a local resident who criticized the anti-Israel protesters.

“Put him somewhere else,” suggested Sheila. “Desk duty,” countered Tamara.

“Putting him on the bikes and having him deal with protests, I just don't think he has the right temperament for it,” Sheila said.