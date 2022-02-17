Conoy protesters link arms to prevent Ottawa police from arresting lone trucker
Alexa Lavoie captured the moment while livestreaming.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie captured the moment a group of protesters stood up against Ottawa police by peacefully linking arms to prevent a lone trucker's arrest during a Twitter livestream.
Watch her broadcast from when she was on scene live:
Ottawa Live— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2022
Update https://t.co/007T7cwbQD
Rebel News has had reporters embedded in Canada’s capital for three weeks — since the very beginning of the Freedom Convoy’s arrival to the city back in January 28, 2022.
