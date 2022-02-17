Conoy protesters link arms to prevent Ottawa police from arresting lone trucker

Alexa Lavoie captured the moment while livestreaming.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie captured the moment a group of protesters stood up against Ottawa police by peacefully linking arms to prevent a lone trucker's arrest during a Twitter livestream.

Watch her broadcast from when she was on scene live:

Rebel News has had reporters embedded in Canada’s capital for three weeks — since the very beginning of the Freedom Convoy’s arrival to the city back in January 28, 2022.

Throughout the truckers' journey, Rebel News reporters across the country have been covering their stops since the convoy's inception in British Columbia. If you like our independent coverage, help us fund our independent journalism and check out all of our previous stories relating to the convoy at ConvoyReports.com.

