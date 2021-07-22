INVESTIGATION: Could a church arsonist have caused the Lytton, B.C. fire?

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Save Our Churches Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship. 10,932 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

On June 30, the village of Lytton, B.C., known as “Canada’s Hot Spot,” ended up engulfed in flames, dispersing its residents across nearby towns and cities after they were forced to flee for safety.

Shortly after, it was determined that two lives and 90 per cent of the village had been claimed by the raging fire, but what actually caused the flames is still unknown.

Limited theories such as climate change (despite Lytton burning to the ground once before, in the 1930s), and a passing train quickly became the general claims from media and politicians about the likely cause of the fire.

But could the people of Lytton have become victims of human negligence, arson, or even more specifically, another hate-motivated church burning, on First Nations band land?

Canada has now seen 48 churches burned or vandalized since the location of mostly unmarked grave sites near residential schools became international news. The highest concentration of fire-related attacks on Christian places of worship has been in British Columbia, mostly on First Nations land. And Lytton fits the description of the areas where these acts of terror have occurred to a T.

The village of Lytton is right in the centre of reserve land, and was home to St. George’s Indian Residential School, as well as a few historical churches. The general public was also recently made aware that Lytton First Nation was aware of “one marked grave, and several unmarked graves” near the site of the school.

So why are mainstream media and politicians jumping on the opportunity to use the Lytton fire as a reason for needing action on climate change — without even noting the possibility of arson, and using it as a reason to call for the end of the dangerous acts of hate being committed against the Christian community?

In this report, you’ll hear what I’ve found out so far about all of the likely theories for what caused the fire, including some expert opinions. You’ll also hear from some of the Lytton residents themselves, while they weren’t waiting for their green light to be able to go back and see what was left of life as they once knew it.

If you appreciate the journalism we do to bring you in-depth reports like this, please donate what you can at RebelFieldReports.com to keep us going. And if you have not signed our important petition to demand our government take these attacks seriously, please sign our petition at SaveOurChurches.ca.

To learn more about how to fireproof your home, go to FireSmartBC.ca.