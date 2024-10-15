Court overturns 'unrestricted' classification of graphic Gender Queer book

A Federal Court decision in Australia overturned the rating of the controversial book, finding the classification board ignored valid concerns.

  October 15, 2024   |   News

Australia's Federal Court has found that the unrestricted classification of Maia Kobabe's graphic memoir Gender Queer was based on a misunderstanding, after ruling in favour of activist Bernard Gaynor.

Gaynor had contested the decision by the Classification Review Board, which had cleared the controversial book for unrestricted access, with a recommendation for readers over 15.

The court case revealed that the board had wrongly assumed that those opposed to the book’s classification were broadly "anti-LGBTQIA+." Justice Ian Jackman found that, out of 611 public submissions, the majority of the 576 submissions opposed to the book were not against LGBTQIA+ content but had other concerns, including the depiction of sexual activity between adults and children.

Justice Jackman criticised the board's failure to adequately review the public submissions, concluding that the board's decision was tainted by this oversight.

"The board should not have overlooked, ignored, or misunderstood the public submissions when considering the book's classification," he wrote.

The court ruling now requires the Classification Review Board to reconsider the rating of Gender Queer.

Gaynor welcomed the decision, saying the book should never have been allowed in Australia and calling for its removal from libraries and bookstores.

