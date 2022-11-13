Our goal was to demand accountability, says Coutts protester currently facing 10 years in prison

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Marco Van Huigenbos, a Fort Macleod councillor and protester who was charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the Coutts border blockade. The two discussed the barricade at the border and the law enforcement response, as well as the ongoing trucker commission inquiry.

Along with the RCMP’s allegation that he was a ‘key participant’ of the blockade, Marco was charged with mischief over $5,000 in relation to said event, along with Alex Van Herk and George Janzen. All three men have their legal fees crowdfunded through Rebel News, who has hired Williamson Law to defend these three individuals vigorously in court. They could now face 10 years in prison for their alleged involvement in the peaceful protest which forced the lifting of many COVID restrictions in Alberta, and acted as a catalyst for the stepping down of former Premier Jason Kenney as the UCP leader. You can find that crowdfunding initiative at TruckerDefenceFund.ca.

"We're gathered here today because we're talking about the Trucker Commission inquiry, and whether or not the use of the Emergencies Act was legally, morally, constitutionally, politically justified. And it's pretty clear that the answer to that is no," Ezra said. "And the way I know that is that your blockade, which was by far the most effective in the country, was resolved before the Emergencies Act was deployed! It was resolved.

Watch the full clip to hear more about Marco's experience during the blockade, as well as his testimony at the Trucker Commission.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.