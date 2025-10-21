CRACKS EXPOSED: Melbourne’s left-wing factions in turmoil

A viral video from a recent Melbourne protest has laid bare deepening divisions within the city's left-wing activist circles, with Indigenous participants accusing anti-Israel groups of overshadowing their own struggles.

🚨 BREAKING: More Footage Emerges Showing Cracks Between Indigenous Activists and Islamist/Pro-Hamas Agitators — “Let the Black Fellas Walk First!”



Sunday, 19 October 2025



This newly uncovered footage appears to show a tense stand-off between an Indigenous activist and… pic.twitter.com/25I1JFpNQo — Kofy Time (@kofy_time) October 21, 2025

The footage, captured on Sunday at Flinders Street, shows an Indigenous activist confronting an anti-Israel activist. "Let the black fellas walk first!" he declares repeatedly, insisting on priority for Aboriginal voices.

The clip, posted to X by Leon Kofmansky, then cuts to earlier speeches where another Indigenous activist questions the alliance: "We stand with you ... but do you stand with us first? ... Let us speak first!"

This rift emerges against a backdrop of escalating turmoil in Melbourne's activist scene.

Weekly anti-Israel rallies, ongoing since the October 7 Hamas attacks, have drawn thousands but increasingly turned chaotic.

Just days ago, on 19 October, radical left groups including Antifa clashed violently with police during an anti mass-immigration counter-protest.

Officers were pelted with rocks, bottles filled with glass shards and rotten fruit, hospitalising two. Victoria Police condemned the "criminal violence," with Acting Commander Wayne Cheeseman stating Melbourne has "had a gutful" of such disruptions.

Premier Jacinta Allan faces pressure to act, as Melbourne's streets risk becoming battlegrounds for fractured ideologies.