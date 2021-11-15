Craig Kelly addresses MASSES in the 'most oppressed city in the world'

SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. 97,765 signatures

United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly travelled to Melbourne where he fronted the ‘Kill the Bill’ protest which has flooded the streets of Melbourne over the weekend.

According to reports, tens of thousands of people gathered in front of Parliament to rally against Daniel Andrews and his notorious Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021. It was the largest protest in Melbourne since the beginning of pandemic two years ago.

Craig Kelly has been one of the loudest voices standing against excessive pandemic powers and mandatory vaccinations.

“People are not going to put up with this bullsh-t anymore. This is the most locked-down city in the world. It is the most oppressed city in the world. The science shows there is no cause for this. People are going to stand up for their rights,” said Craig Kelly, Member for Hughes.

He went on to point out that some of the discriminatory measures introduced into Victoria during the Covid pandemic have been ruled illegal in other nations.

“We have got to end this discrimination. We have got to protect the kids. And I think we need a complete change of the political scene. Both the political parties have shown that they cannot be trusted.”

Covid and its associated pandemic response has seen the rapid rise of liberty-themed minor parties. One Nation, the Liberal Democrats, and the United Australia Party have all expanded their position in Australian politics.

Last month, the United Australia Party became the largest political party in Australia based upon membership, outstripping both Liberal and Labor. Chairman of the party Clive Palmer has brought numerous legal challenges against state premiers in a bid to overturn what he regards as unlawful health directives which interfere with the lives of citizens.

Kelly criticised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for endorsing Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, instead of standing against the premier and the Bill which has the potential to create an effective dictatorship inside Australia.

“If we come to power, we will make sure that vaccine passports are a thing of the past and can never come in again,” insisted Kelly.

He also promised Royal Commissions into the conduct of politicians and bureaucrats during the pandemic.

“Greg Hunt [Federal Minister for Health] has bought 150 million doses of booster shots – the last time I checked we had about 25 million people in the country. That’s six booster shots for each person.”

With the help of three independents, the Bill is on track to pass the Upper House later this month.