DAILY | Austria Locks Down; Vaxx Approved For Canadian Kids
Andrew Chapados and Katherine Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- David Menzies will call in LIVE from the Toronto District School Board Rally
- Biden briefly transfers power to Vice President Harris while he undergoes routine colonoscopy
- Austria announces Europe's first nationwide vaccine mandate and reimposes lockdown as Covid-19 soars
- FDA clears Moderna and Pfizer’s Covid vaccine booster shots for all U.S. adults
- Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
- New Brunswick imposes 14-day household quarantine if COVID-19 case detected
- Ontario digital ID program delayed until 2022
- By Ezra Levant
