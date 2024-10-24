Dan Andrews' new youth mental health role set to earn him $225k

Dan Andrews’ appointment as chairman of Orygen, a peak youth mental health service, has ignited significant backlash, prompting protests outside its Parkville centre.

As he begins this new role, he will receive $75,000 annually, in addition to his existing taxpayer-funded parliamentary pension, which costs Victorians over $300,000 each year. Despite the backlash, Andrews has not clarified whether he intends to donate his salary to charity.

LEAVE OUR YOUTH ALONE!!!



Daniel Andrews who is directly responsible for a severe increase in Victoria's mental health rates and suicide rates due to his tyrannical and unnecessary lockdowns. Has been astoundingly appointed as head of the board of Orygen, an organisation… pic.twitter.com/Ubzndfixe1 — Bec Freedom (@BecFreedom) October 19, 2024

Mental health advocates have expressed their outrage, describing the appointment as a “slap in the face,” given Andrews’ brutal Covid lockdown measures which impacted a generation of Victoria's youth.

Dan Andrews is already receiving a $300,000 pension for life, and now he is going to pocket an extra $75,000 for being the chairman of a mental health organisation.



It’s beyond a joke. He’s destroyed Victoria, crippled it with debt, and he still wants more.… pic.twitter.com/dbWINFFUrM — Craig Kelly (@craigkellyXXX) October 24, 2024

An Orygen spokesperson confirmed that his salary mirrors that of former chair Sir Edward Byrne, who stepped down earlier this year. While Andrews is expected to attend just six board meetings per year, he will also partake in additional meetings it is claimed.

PETA CREDLIN

Lockdown Dan’s new ‘mental health’ role an insult to Victorian parents

Last week, news seeped out that former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews had been controversially appointed chair of the leading youth mental health service, Orygen.

The backlash was harsh and… pic.twitter.com/0f0ylvF16e — Rosita Díaz (@RositaDaz48) October 23, 2024

As protests are planned by the group Let Them Be Kidz, Orygen staff have been instructed to work from home to ensure safety. The group’s flyer criticises both Andrews and Orygen, stating:

“It’s unbelievable, make a stand with us to reverse this.” In response, Orygen officials expressed disappointment over the planned disruptions, claiming their commitment to supporting vulnerable youth and their families.

🇦🇺News: Mental As Anything: Disgraced Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has just been appointed Chairman of an organisation dealing with 'youth mental health'.



Here the new boss of Orygen, Andrews explaining why firing plastic bullets at protestors was essential to 'keep the… pic.twitter.com/73uDPCb37W — Herd Immunity News🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HerdImmunity12) October 19, 2024

“We would encourage anyone planning to participate to consider the impact on the young people who rely on our services for mental health support.”

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



