Dan Andrews' new youth mental health role set to earn him $225k

Former Victorian Premier will receive $75,000 annually as Orygen chair on top of his taxpayer-funded $300k pay cheque.

Dan Andrews’ appointment as chairman of Orygen, a peak youth mental health service, has ignited significant backlash, prompting protests outside its Parkville centre.

As he begins this new role, he will receive $75,000 annually, in addition to his existing taxpayer-funded parliamentary pension, which costs Victorians over $300,000 each year. Despite the backlash, Andrews has not clarified whether he intends to donate his salary to charity.

Mental health advocates have expressed their outrage, describing the appointment as a “slap in the face,” given Andrews’ brutal Covid lockdown measures which impacted a generation of Victoria's youth.

An Orygen spokesperson confirmed that his salary mirrors that of former chair Sir Edward Byrne, who stepped down earlier this year. While Andrews is expected to attend just six board meetings per year, he will also partake in additional meetings it is claimed.

As protests are planned by the group Let Them Be Kidz, Orygen staff have been instructed to work from home to ensure safety. The group’s flyer criticises both Andrews and Orygen, stating:

“It’s unbelievable, make a stand with us to reverse this.” In response, Orygen officials expressed disappointment over the planned disruptions, claiming their commitment to supporting vulnerable youth and their families.

“We would encourage anyone planning to participate to consider the impact on the young people who rely on our services for mental health support.”

