Danielle Smith on how the Alberta Bill of Rights will enshrine medical freedoms

Smith explained that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was not meant to be exhaustive, but because it did not include protections for liberties such as gun rights and medical freedom, Canadian citizens have seen their rights be stripped away in recent years. She told Ezra how these freedoms will now be included in the Alberta Bill of Rights:

At Rebel News Live in Calgary, Alberta, Ezra Levant sat down with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss the provincial government's plans to propose legislation that will amend the Alberta Bill of Rights.

We're going to put protection in there for the ownership and use of firearms. We're going to put protection in there for just compensation in the event the government takes your property or regulates its use away. We're going to put protection in there for expression so that we can hopefully challenge some of this cancel culture. And we'll also put protection in there for medical choices.

She said that while many private companies implemented COVID restrictions, it was the government that set the stage for it, but that will soon change. "We've then said that the government's not going to do that in the future, we're going to respect rights. Anything that we do has to be done through that lens."

Smith promised that if these amendments aren't enough to protect Albertan's rights, she won't stop there. "If it doesn't [work], if we have to do more, then we can do more. But I think it's an important first step. "