Davos drama, day three recap

While the global elites sit on their thrones in Davos, Switzerland, day three of their annual meeting saw more of Rebel News’ CEO Ezra Levant and Australian correspondent Avi Yemini exposing the hypocrisy firsthand.

Preaching about "rebuilding trust" and "spirit of dialogue," yesterday’s on-the-ground coverage turned up some absolute firecrackers. We know that Canadians deserve the unfiltered truth, not the sanitized spin from legacy media.

First off, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick went scorched earth on Prime Minister Mark Carney during a Bloomberg interview. Lutnick called out Carney's whiny complaints about America while cozying up to China, saying Canada already has the "second best deal in the whole wide world" under the USMCA. He warned that if Carney keeps opening doors to Chinese EVs and junk, the U.S. will renegotiate—and not in our favour. "You want to be like the rest of the world? You don't want to be [our] favourite neighbour," Lutnick retorted, dismissing Carney’s speech as "political noise."

There was also an epic confrontation with BlackRock boss Larry Fink, now WEF co-chair. Ezra and Avi grilled him on everything from his private jet hypocrisy to forcing DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) and ESG (environmental, social, governance) on companies. "What does 'spirit of dialogue' actually mean, Larry? Is it like pretending you care about the carbon footprint?" Fink stayed silent as his security detail shoved the team into traffic. Classic elite move — talk big about openness, but shut down real questions.

Avi exposed the private helipad used by global leaders and executives to bypass traffic after flying their private jets into Davos. The carbon-heavy travel contradicts the summit’s public push for strict climate policies. He noted that over 150 private jets reportedly arrived at nearby airports, alongside unprecedented security measures — including military forces, anti-aircraft defences, and AI-driven anti-drone systems — reflecting either elevated threat levels or a record number of VVIPs. The spectacle reinforces the hypocrisy that the ‘holier than thou’ prioritize convenience and protection over environmental responsibility and true equality.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway reassured Canadians that the U.S. and Canada remain allies, saying criticism of Trump comes from his disruption of the political elite and establishment.

Carney himself couldn't resist virtue-signalling post-Davos, referencing "rising populism and ethnic nationalism" during a speech back in Canada. He painted us as a beacon of pluralism and rights protection, while he's hobnobbing with authoritarians.

Don’t forget: Carney was the voice in Justin Trudeau’s ear throughout the last four years. He publicly urged Trudeau to end what he called the “sedition in Ottawa” just one week into the Freedom Convoy, in a Globe & Mail editorial that has now been removed. Trudeau followed that advice, invoking the unprecedented Emergencies Act — a decision the courts have since ruled unreasonable.

In a lighter note, Ezra chatted with will.i.am about Black Eyed Peas lyrics predicting AI back in 2008. "You're so 2000 and late" was all about being behind on tech.

