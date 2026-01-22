Davos drama, day two recap

Behind the Davos pageantry, elites squirm as on-the-ground reporting punctures their globalist bubbles.

Tamara Ugolini
  January 22, 2026   |   News Analysis

 

The Davos facade cracked further on January 21, 2026, as citizen journalists and anti-globalist voices exposed more elite hypocrisy at the Swiss schmoozefest.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant confronted disgraced ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland about her ethics controversies. He grilled her about her undisclosed Ukraine gig after syphoning billions in Canadian aid to the country, and her freezing of Canadians’ bank accounts during the Freedom Convoy (now ruled unconstitutional by four judges). She feigned ‘harassment,' and naturally, Freeland then accused Ezra of being Putin's puppet, and hid behind Swiss cops who demanded identification.

There was no remorse from the lawbreaker who weaponized the financial system against dissenting Canadians.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly was also questioned about the Liberals' recent cozying up to China, effectively whitewashing human rights horrors to spite Trump. Joly deflected with "we're doing it for Canada," then bolted, weaving through the crowd to evade questions. Carney called China our top threat months ago, but now frames the newly remedied relationship as a "strategic partnership.”

President Trump fired back at Carney's passive-aggressive “rupture” speech, and his claim that there is an end of the “rules-based order,” reminding him that Canada "lives because of the United States,” calling him out by name. He mocked Macron's "beautiful sunglasses" (hiding an eye issue?) with "what the hell happened?" — drawing laughs as he slammed Europe's freeloading.

Ezra also confronted the head of the World Health Organization over the legacy of COVID-era vaccine mandates, namely the growing gap between global health authorities’ justifications and their own stated ethical guidelines. As WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended countries’ rights to impose coercive vaccination policies, he sidestepped questions about accountability and hindsight.

Speaking with White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, Ezra questioned him on the growing divide between the United States and Europe over free speech. Sacks warned that escalating censorship laws across Europe are eroding fundamental freedoms and straining transatlantic relations, particularly in the U.K., where people are being arrested over social media posts critical of the government. Sacks acknowledged that Europe lacks First Amendment protections, but noted the hypocrisy in these governments claiming shared Western values while they increasingly criminalize speech. He reiterated that the US remains committed to protecting free speech.

Rebel's on-the-ground journalism is dismantling the globalist narrative that their meetings and initiatives are designed for the common good, rather than to enrich and entrench a powerful few.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

