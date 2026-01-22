Davos drama, day two recap

The Davos facade cracked further on January 21, 2026, as citizen journalists and anti-globalist voices exposed more elite hypocrisy at the Swiss schmoozefest.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant confronted disgraced ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland about her ethics controversies. He grilled her about her undisclosed Ukraine gig after syphoning billions in Canadian aid to the country, and her freezing of Canadians’ bank accounts during the Freedom Convoy (now ruled unconstitutional by four judges). She feigned ‘harassment,' and naturally, Freeland then accused Ezra of being Putin's puppet, and hid behind Swiss cops who demanded identification.

There was no remorse from the lawbreaker who weaponized the financial system against dissenting Canadians.

I confronted Chrystia Freeland on her ethics, and she panicked!



Needless to say, Freeland was absolutely vicious, saying that anyone who would dare question her must be working for Vladimir Putin.



I’m at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where I saw Chrystia… pic.twitter.com/oYfvtzC0pf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

Industry Minister Melanie Joly was also questioned about the Liberals' recent cozying up to China, effectively whitewashing human rights horrors to spite Trump. Joly deflected with "we're doing it for Canada," then bolted, weaving through the crowd to evade questions. Carney called China our top threat months ago, but now frames the newly remedied relationship as a "strategic partnership.”

Melanie Joly BOLTS after being confronted about deepening China ties in Davos



Liberal Industry Minister Melanie Joly deflected questions when confronted by Ezra Levant in Davos about Canada's new relationship with China.



Industry Minister Melanie Joly attempted to avoid… pic.twitter.com/n2Jp7bCKCs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

President Trump fired back at Carney's passive-aggressive “rupture” speech, and his claim that there is an end of the “rules-based order,” reminding him that Canada "lives because of the United States,” calling him out by name. He mocked Macron's "beautiful sunglasses" (hiding an eye issue?) with "what the hell happened?" — drawing laughs as he slammed Europe's freeloading.

Trump calls out Mark Carney and his pro-China 'New World Order' @Davos speech, reminding him that Canada: "lives because of the United States, remember that". pic.twitter.com/zvwjipHchZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

Ezra also confronted the head of the World Health Organization over the legacy of COVID-era vaccine mandates, namely the growing gap between global health authorities’ justifications and their own stated ethical guidelines. As WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended countries’ rights to impose coercive vaccination policies, he sidestepped questions about accountability and hindsight.

Stop Canada from joining the New World Order!



The director-general of the World Health Organization defended the controversial decision made by numerous countries to roll out coercive vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rebel News publisher @EzraLevant caught up with… pic.twitter.com/Mu7mffj3D0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2026

Speaking with White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, Ezra questioned him on the growing divide between the United States and Europe over free speech. Sacks warned that escalating censorship laws across Europe are eroding fundamental freedoms and straining transatlantic relations, particularly in the U.K., where people are being arrested over social media posts critical of the government. Sacks acknowledged that Europe lacks First Amendment protections, but noted the hypocrisy in these governments claiming shared Western values while they increasingly criminalize speech. He reiterated that the US remains committed to protecting free speech.

White House AI Czar says Europe's censorship creating 'divergence' from US on free speech



White House AI and Crypto Czar, David Sacks, spoke with Ezra Levant about the concerning rise of censorship among European countries while on the streets of Davos at this year's World… pic.twitter.com/RwbnTqbgK9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2026

Rebel's on-the-ground journalism is dismantling the globalist narrative that their meetings and initiatives are designed for the common good, rather than to enrich and entrench a powerful few.