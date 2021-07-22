DeSantis challenges Biden on Cuba: “Step up and be on the side of freedom”

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has challenged President Joe Biden to get on the side of freedom and oppose tyranny in Cuba.

During a Fox News town hall meeting on Wednesday night, DeSantis called on Biden, who had a town hall at the same time on CNN, to step up and support the Cuban people.

“You said, while the people of Cuba are showing incredible courage, the Biden administration said the exact words that I believe are showing cowardice. What should Joe Biden be doing?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked.

“Step up and be on the side of freedom,” DeSantis replied. “The internet access is something we have the capability of doing. We have companies in the U.S. that want to do it, but they need the OK of the federal government. He has it within his authority to do that. He could make it happen.”

“And if he’s willing to do that, I think it will make a positive difference,” DeSantis added. “As it stands now, he’s basically just sitting there doing nothing. He’s leaving these folks out to dry. And what’s going to end up happening, if they’re — they don’t get any type of assistance, the regime will continue to clamp down, and they will eventually stamp this out, and then they will remain even stronger in power. And that will be a huge blow to the cause of freedom.”

“We got to understand, our policy should be to be against the regime before the people. That means obviously doing things on the island,” DeSantis said, responding to Hannity’s question about the continued embargo on the island’s communist regime.

“It also means not relaxing sanctions on Venezuela, which will help the regime in Havana,” DeSantis continued. “They’re tied at the hip together. So let’s get real here. Let’s understand who the people are that are on the right side of freedom. Let’s stand with them. And let’s tighten the screws on this regime.”

“You know, I think one of the reasons this is happening now is because Trump turned the screws on the regime in Havana and in Venezuela,” he said. “Biden wants to liberalize all that. And I think all that will do is entrench the regime in power, and really, really make tyranny rule on the island even more.”

