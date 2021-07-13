DeSantis, Florida Republicans voice support for anti-communist protests in Cuba

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans in Florida have voiced their support over the anti-communist protests that erupted across Cuba over the weekend.

Cubans have taken to protest, demanding an end to the communist dictatorship, under which they suffer poverty and lack of freedom.

Videos of the protests posted online have “suddenly disappeared” as the communist government took action to stop the movement from growing. “The people are dying of hunger!” one woman shouted, “Our children are dying of hunger!” Other chants included “We want freedom” and “We want vaccines.”

“Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana,” Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies.”

“For over 6 decades, the despotic Castro regime in Cuba has deprived its people of life and economic liberty,” Florida Republican Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez said. “The images we are seeing from across the island are an outcry as shortages of basic necessities have become commonplace. As a Cuban-American, I stand in solidarity with the freedom-seeking people of Cuba calling for the end of the communist dictatorship. The Castro’s continued repression won’t keep the Cuban people from peacefully demanding their God-given rights. As Cubans risk everything in protest, Florida will continue to support out Cuban brothers and sisters who are fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

“I am asking @POTUS @SecBlinken to call on members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on Twitter. “The incompetent communist party of #Cuba cannot feed or protect the people from the virus. Now those in the military must defend the people not the communist party.”

Miami Republican Mayor Francis Suarez wrote on Twitter: “The Cuban regime’s military police are shooting at unarmed Cuban protestors fighting for freedom. 60 years of communism, cruelty, & oppression cannot last any longer! We are imploring the USA to take action as we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami.”

“The courageous people of Cuba took to the streets determined to regain their freedom and demand the end of the dictatorship,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the state’s former governor, tweeted. “@RaulCastro_Ruz & @DiazCanelB the message is clear: The people of Cuba are not afraid, your time is up!”

“The Biden administration should quickly denounce any detention or violence toward peaceful protestors in Cuba,” he added. “America & every freedom-loving nation must fully support the brave Cuban people in their calls for liberty & human dignity. The world is watching.”