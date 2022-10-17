Ron DeSantis ranks number one in approval rating in survey over major U.S. politicians

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A survey conducted by the Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) at Harvard University and The Harris Poll found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ranks number one for the highest net approval rating among all major U.S. politicians.

The survey, which was conducted earlier in October, asked respondents to rate the top political figures in the U.S. in degrees ranging from “very favorable” to “very unfavorable.” It also provided the option for survey takers to say they “never heard of them” or had “no opinion.”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the politicians ranked in order were DeSantis (+6), former Vice President Mike Pence (+4), South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott (+3), former President Donald Trump (0), Sen. Bernie Sanders (0), Sen. Ted Cruz (0), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (-3), President Joe Biden (-8), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (-9), Vice President Kamala Harris (-10), Sen. Chuck Schumer (-12), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (-12), twice-failed Democrat nominee for President Hillary Clinton (-13), and Sen. Joe Manchin (-15).

Both Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tied for the lowest spot at -22.

Given the results of the mainstream poll, it’s clear that Trump is far from being the most hated man in politics, ranking far above that of President Joe Biden. But what is also clear, is that DeSantis is a far more popular man than anyone else on the list, despite efforts by the Democratic Party to paint him as the second coming of Trump.

DeSantis is considered the future of the Republican Party, and his successful handling of Hurricane Ian proved his mettle as a governor, earning him praise from his political rivals, including Biden who called his efforts “pretty remarkable.”

“I think he’s done a good job,” said Biden during his visit to Florida to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian earlier in October.

"I think he's done a good job," Biden adds, recognizing they have "different political philosophies," but has done a good job handling the crisis — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 5, 2022

Other takeaways from the poll show that Republican Party leaders are viewed by the public as being on point with issues most pressing to the American public, including inflation, the economy, and immigration.

Democrats are seen as out of touch for focusing on subjects like January 6 and Climate Change.

The majority of those who took the survey also voiced their disapproval of Biden’s energy agenda, with only 8% saying they approved.

Around 80% of survey takers said that the U.S. should focus on lowering gas prices and building energy independence. Only 20% said the U.S. should emphasize higher gasoline prices and climate change.