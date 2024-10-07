Destiny Church shuts down 'disrespectful' anti-Israel protesters

Anti-Israel mob's plan to swamp NZ news station on October 7 blocked.

Followers of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki engaged in a heated confrontation with 'rude' anti-Israel protesters outside TVNZ’s Auckland headquarters today, marking the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Police stepped in as the two groups faced off, with around 35 officers deployed to prevent violence as the protest spilt onto the road. One protester was pepper sprayed during the confrontation, which came as anti-Israel demonstrators rallied on the anniversary of the tragedy, despite calls from the Jewish community to show respect.

Tamaki’s supporters countered with shouts withFree the hostages,referring to those Israelis still held by Hamas terrorists.

“Today we faced up to rude, disrespectful Pro-Palestinian protesters,Tamaki wrote on X, reflecting on the tense encounter. He also described how his groupshut them outfrom reaching the TVNZ building, where the anti-Israel protesters were reportedly aiming to appear on the 6pm news.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon commented on the global impact of the conflict, saying, We remember the monstrous, brutal, and horrific attack on Israel by Hamas, citing the 1200 Israeli deaths and the hostages still held by Hamas. Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand’s stance, calling for the release of hostages and an urgent ceasefire.

