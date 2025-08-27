'Dictator Dan' to get bronze statue despite public backlash

Public outrage over brutal lockdowns and even Stalin comparisons wasn’t enough to stop the push for a permanent tribute.

Rebel News
  August 27, 2025

 

Digital image / Grok

The Victorian Parliament has descended into uproar after "Dictator Dan" Andrews was compared to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during a heated debate over plans to erect a statue of the controversial former premier.

The controversy began when Liberal MP Moira Deeming presented a petition with more than 12,600 signatures urging the government to scrap the proposal to honour Andrews, who enraged Victorians with his authoritarian leadership style during brutal pandemic lockdowns. However, it was fellow Liberal Ann-Marie Hermans who triggered left-wing outrage when she drew the Stalin comparison.

Hermans argued that under Andrews’ leadership “dissent was a crime.” She declared, “A government that centralises all power in a single office is not strong, it is autocratic. A leader who dismisses any dissenting view as unhelpful or selfish is not decisive. He is authoritarian.”

She went further, stating: “We’ve seen it in the hugely expanding size and influence of the premier’s private office which became a de facto shadow government operating with minimal scrutiny. The most glaring example of this is the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Labor MPs reacted furiously, with Eastern Victoria representative Tom McIntosh condemning the remarks. He said: “I think to compare a Democratic leader in Victoria, a Democratic leader in Australia, to Stalin is disgusting.”

Only seven Coalition MPs turned up to support a motion acknowledging the petition, which was defeated. Andrews is expected to become just the fifth Victorian premier commemorated with a statue, though the government has refused to disclose the location or cost of the tribute.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Scott Harrison
    commented 2025-08-28 01:36:40 -0400 Flag
    Liberals and Labour both puppets to the same masters – “i am surprised 7 actually showed up at all” yet im not surprised by the refusal to disclose the location or cost… the Allan government dont mind spending $300,000 each for metal bins sooo i m guessing its going to be a pretty penny.