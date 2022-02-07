Did Freedom Convoy supporters steal food from the homeless? Alexa Lavoie investigates

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Justin Trudeau recently stated that Ottawa protesters were stealing food from the homeless. What Rebel News found is the complete opposite. An isolated case does not represent reality and we wanted to set the record straight on what is really happening on the ground.

Huge donations have been offered by various charities as well as the public. A restaurant owner in Ontario even offered hundreds of pizzas to all the people who were hungry.

It is crucial that information be shared in a fair, balanced and truthful manner. This event, which has been going on for over a week now, is unconditionally generous!

Justin Trudeau a énoncé dernièrement que les manifestants d’Ottawa volaient la nourriture des sans-abris. Ce que Rebel News a constaté est complètement l’opposé. Un cas isolé ne représente pas la réalité et nous voulions rétablir les faits de ce qui se passe vraiment sur place.

D’énormes donations ont été offertes par diverses œuvres de charité ainsi que par la population. Un propriétaire de restaurant en Ontario a même offert des centaines de pizzas à tous les gens qui avaient faim.

Il est crucial de divulguer l’information de manière juste, équilibrée et véridique. Cette manifestation, qui prend place depuis plus d’une semaine maintenant, est d’une générosité inconditionnelle!