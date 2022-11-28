Disney's woke CGI movie 'Strange World' bombs spectacularly, will cost over $100 million in losses

Disney

“Strange World,” which may very well be the wokest Disney production to date, is bombing at the box office and slated to lose the company at least $100 million.

The movie, which received free publicity from the perennially woke on social media for its portrayal of Disney’s first openly gay protagonist and differently-abled dog, is proving immensely costly for the entertainment giant, which hoped to bank on its embrace of woke ideology.

As detailed by Variety, the movie flopped like a dead fish over Thanksgiving weekend, “leaving the studio to mop up oceans, mountains and terrains of red ink.”

The CGI film fell behind its expectations, garnering only $11.9 million from 4,174 theaters in North America and a mere $18.6 million over the five-day holiday period. The film’s failure to garner attention from the masses forced Disney to lower its projections by the tens of millions. Disney originally projected it to earn between $30 million to $40 million over the period —figures that were already abysmal even by Disney’s standards.

Variety and other entertainment outlets say that “Strange World” can now “register as one of Disney’s worst opening weekends in modern times” only slightly ahead of “West Side Story,” which was released at the height of the pandemic. In contrast, Lightyear made $51 million during its weekend debut.

Analysts say they don’t expect the film, which cost $180 million to produce, to make any sort of box office rebound — much less the recoup the cost for Disney. The film, they say, would be lucky to reach the $45 million mark by the end of its run.

Making matters worse for the company, neither China nor Russia — two of the largest markets outside of North America — will be playing the film. For obvious reasons, of course.

And smaller markets, which can typically boost figures, like the entire Middle East, Malaysia, and Indonesia, will not be screening the film due to its explicit promotion of LGBTQ+ lifestyles. Disney opted out of even submitting the movie to many of those markets, expecting that the film would never be approved.

As detailed by investigative journalist Christopher Rufo, who was informed by a source at Disney, “the creative team behind ‘Strange World’ initially wanted the main character to be ‘non-binary,’ but executives thought that went too far. Before he left in 2021, [Bob] Iger was worried that the film would have trouble in the marketplace,” he wrote.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict that.