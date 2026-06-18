Disturbing report on Muslim Pakistani rape gangs rocks UK

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, commentator Peter McIlvenna discussed MP Rupert Lowe's shocking rape gang inquiry report.

Released earlier this week, the disturbing report crowdfunded by Lowe details the horrific abuse of approximately 250,000 mostly white, young, British girls at the hands of predominantly Muslim Pakistani rape gangs.

The report also details how politicians and law enforcement turned a blind eye to the abuse across the country over fears of being labelled racist.

McIlvenna commented on the massive scale of the abuse, noting it's difficult to comprehend.

"With soccer season, I saw some people had posted on X pictures of the stadiums where the World Cup will be held, and said you can put 60,000 in some of these stadiums. Four times that, four stadiums full, and you begin to get an idea of what has happened in the UK for well over 50 years," he said.

"That's kind of a depressing, but a visual way of putting what has happened over the UK in 50 years. And actually, Rupert talks about, he's had reports of his going back 70 years, back from 1955. I've certainly read reports from 1975 in local newspapers up in the north of England," McIlvenna continued.

"But with his research, he's looked and found reports and convictions of groups of Pakistani Muslim men raping white, English girls from from as early as 1955," he added.

The report has sparked intense anger throughout the country, with Restore Britain calling for mass deportations and accountability for all officials involved in covering up the abuse.