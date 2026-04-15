Do most Canadians really support joining the European Union?

Article by Rebel News staff

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to a recent poll from Nanos Research that shows over half of Canadians are open to joining the European Union (EU).

The poll was conducted from March 31st to April 4th and surveyed 1,099 Canadians for their views on the EU. Nearly three in five Canadians responded that they would support or somewhat support Canada becoming a full member of the EU, with over 80% seeking closer economic ties.

Ezra commented on the results of the poll, noting most Canadians likely have very little understanding of what the EU actually is. He also discussed how unlikely it is that Canada would ever join the EU, making the poll relatively unuseful.

"I bet most don't know what it even is, except thinking it's an anti-American club, the European Union," he said. "I think this is such a goofy question and it's such an impossibility, that I think it's like asking people about UFOs or Bigfoot," Ezra continued.

"It's purely hypothetical, it's just for banter, just for laughs, it's not asking people a real question like 'are you satisfied with garbage pickup in your neighbourhood?' or 'how is crime in your neighbourhood?' or 'should we raise the GST?'" he added.

The EU requires unanimous agreement from all member states for any new country to join. With 27 current members, any hypothetical Canadian bid would need full consensus plus treaty changes, neither of which has been pursued.